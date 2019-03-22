SA vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Malinga elects to field first

SA vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Malinga elects to field firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/https-indianexpress-com-article-sports-cricket-sl-vs-sa-2nd-t20i-sri-lanka-vs-south-africa-live-score-streaming-5638831/
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion. This game is a must-win game for the visitors when they take on the Proteas.
The first match was a nail-biter where the match went to a super over. Will it be the same or is more excitement in store? Catch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live score and updates here.
Teams:
South Africa (From): Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller(w), Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa Playing XI:
Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Sinethemba Qeshile(w), Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi
Sri Lanka Playing XI:
Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Jeffrey Vandersay
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second 2nd T20 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. The first match was a nail-biter where the match went to a super over. Will it be the same or is more excitement in store?