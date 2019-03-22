Toggle Menu
SA vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, SA vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion. This game is a must-win game for the visitors when they take on the Proteas.

The first match was a nail-biter where the match went to a super over. Will it be the same or is more excitement in store? Catch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live score and updates here.

Live Blog

SA vs SL 2nd T20: Catch Live Score and Updates

Teams:

South Africa (From): Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller(w), Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Isuru Udana, Priyamal Perera, Angelo Perera

