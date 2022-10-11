Hrithik Shokeen becomes the first ‘impact player’ in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy

Delhi’s 22-year-old Hrithik Shokeen became the first impact player and helped his side to win by 71 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy group B game-Delhi Vs Manipur in Jaipur on Monday.

Delhi in their bowling innings replaced Hiten Dalal with the Mumbai Indians off-spinner Shokeen who picked up two wickets and conceded a miserly 13 runs which helped in restricting Manipur to 96 for seven in their 20 overs.

Earlier in the first innings, right-handed opening batsman Hiten Dalal scored a blistering 47 runs off just 27 balls helping Delhi to post 167 runs on the board.

Elsewhere in another game, Mumbai replaced right-arm seamer Dhawal Kulkarni with Sairaj Patel in their run chase against Mizoram. However, Mumbai registered a 9-wicket win without using their impact player.

What is the Impact player system?

Earlier this year the BCCI introduced the impact player rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as a trial for the IPL.

The playing teams have to name four possible impact players of which only one can be used. The impact substitution has to be made before the 14 overs of either innings. The substituted player can bowl his full quota of overs and bat anywhere.

It is not mandatory to use the impact player but before using either captain or head coach or the manager has to inform the on-field umpire. The rule is not applicable when game is reduced to less than 10 over per side.