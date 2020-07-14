How will push-ups, stupid challenges help mental depression: Manoj Tiwary takes a dig at Ramesh Powar

Ramesh Powar has explained it to Tiwary. (Source: File Photo) Ramesh Powar has explained it to Tiwary. (Source: File Photo)

Having a conversation about mental health helps improve our society by making it more acceptable for those suffering from mental illnesses. They can seek help, learn to cope, and get on the road to recovery. In addition, mental health isn’t just about mental illnesses because it is also about maintaining a positive state of wellbeing.

Several sportstars have come forward to speak about their mental battles. Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa openly spoke about their phases.

Former India cricketer and women’s team coach Ramesh Powar, last month, started his own ’25 push-ups for 25 days challenge’ to raise awareness for the well being of mental health where he posts clips and nominates one person to take up the challenge.

Thank you @ojasmehta for kind words & nominating me for the 25 push-ups for 25 days challenge for bringing awareness for Suicides and issues related to Mental Health.

We have our own battles and wars ,we win some & loose some.Enjoy the moments & the journey #takecareofeachother pic.twitter.com/4xjEGYx28c — RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) June 28, 2020

However, Manoj Tiwary took an indirect dig at Ramesh Powar asking how such challenges will help the people who are suffering from depression. “Can someone educate me on how push-ups challenge or any other stupid challenges 4 that matter will help people who all r going through depression??” he tweeted.

Responding to Tiwary, Powar explained his stance with a message-

As of now, it remains to be seen if Manoj Tiwary will respond after the clarification.

