How Tilak Varma has mastered batting in finals against Pakistan

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There is something about big finals that brings the best out of Tilak Varma.
In the Asian Games final against Pakistan in Japan, with India needing a strong finish, Tilak made an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. He did not attack from the first ball. He took his time against Pakistan’s spinners, rotated the strike and waited for the balls he could hit. Then, when the chance came, he took the game away.
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The acceleration was spectacular. He hit two sixes in the 18th over, reverse-swept Saim Ayub for four in the next over, then hit Ahmed Daniyal for two more sixes in the final over. He reached his fifty in the last over and finished unbeaten as India posted 211.
Tilak Varma clearly enjoys batting against Pakistan. Here’s the proof! 😮💨
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There was a similar quality to his innings in last year’s Asia Cup final, also against Pakistan. But the situation was very different.
India were 20/3 in Dubai after losing Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak walked in with Pakistan’s bowlers on top and the required rate climbing. Instead of forcing the pace, he settled in and built a 57-run partnership with Sanju Samson, taking singles and twos and punishing the loose balls.
Against Abrar Ahmed, he went down on one knee and slog-swept a six. Against Faheem Ashraf, he punched a short-of-length delivery through the off side before hitting another poor ball over long leg. When Haris Rauf came back at the death, Tilak was ready.
He pulled a hard-length delivery for six in the 20th over, leaving India needing two runs. A single followed, taking India level, before Rinku Singh hit the winning runs. Tilak finished unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls.
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In Dubai, Tilak rebuilt the innings before helping finish the chase. In Japan, he provided the late surge. The method was similar: read the bowling, keep the innings moving, then increase the rate when the moment was right.
That was clear against Pakistan’s spinners in the Asian Games final. Tilak took the singles on offer early. When Abrar kept things tight, he worked the ball around. When Sufyan Moqim dropped it into his hitting area, he launched it straight over the bowler’s head. When the ball was full enough, he went down on one knee and swept.
That was also visible in Dubai. Tilak’s 69 included three fours and four sixes, much of the innings built through rotation before he attacked at the end.
In the Asia Cup final, he absorbed pressure without letting the required rate dictate his shots. In the Asian Games final, once the platform was there, he shifted gears and finished strong.
At 23, as T20 vice-captain, that reading of the game is becoming central to his value. The big hits will draw attention, especially after a 51 off 22, but the foundation for both innings was built before the fireworks.
Two finals, two different problems, the same answer.
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