How Tilak Varma has mastered batting in finals against Pakistan

Tilak Varma took his time against Pakistan's spinners, rotated the strike and waited for the balls he could hit. (CREIMAS)

There is something about big finals that brings the best out of Tilak Varma.

In the Asian Games final against Pakistan in Japan, with India needing a strong finish, Tilak made an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. He did not attack from the first ball. He took his time against Pakistan’s spinners, rotated the strike and waited for the balls he could hit. Then, when the chance came, he took the game away.

FOLLOW: IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, ASIAN GAMES FINAL

The acceleration was spectacular. He hit two sixes in the 18th over, reverse-swept Saim Ayub for four in the next over, then hit Ahmed Daniyal for two more sixes in the final over. He reached his fifty in the last over and finished unbeaten as India posted 211.