‘Achha bachcha hai, good kid!’ How Shaheen Afridi listened to Shahid Afridi’s advice and changed his length

Shaheen Alfred’s fitness and form had been a concern for Pakistan in this T20 world cup until he dispelled the blues in the game against South Africa, picking two wickets in the first two overs.

It was noticeable that Shaheen, who usually likes to hit really full-lengths in his first two overs had dragged it back a bit against South Africa. Reason?

On Samaa TV, the host asked Shahid Afridi about the advise he had given to Shaheen. A advice that Shahid Afridi had said on air as well four days back.

The batsmen are now ready for his really full balls. If you are not getting swing with that length, drag back the length a bit. That’s my advice to him. He should change the batsmen’s mind and start from a good length,” Afridi had said then.

Now after the game against South Africa, when the host said that Shaheen is listening to your advice, a smiling Shahid Afridi said. “Shaheen Afridi listens to me. He is a good kid! Achha bachcha hai! I never used to listen (to advise when I was young), “ Afridi laughed.

Afridi would add, “I was travelling [during South Africa game] and my internet wasn’t stable. I called home and asked them to send a video of the first over. And when I saw that Shaheen was hitting the good lengths rather than too full, I was happy.”

Shaheen is engaged to Shahid Afridi’s daughter. “”I found my heart and that’s enough for me.”

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi talked about his fiancé Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of former international cricketer Shahid Afridi, for the very first time in an interview. pic.twitter.com/qUag6wvzjB — Vision Pakistan (@thevisiontvpk) July 11, 2022

On A sports, Waqar Younis would also point out the change in lengths as the key to Shaheen’s success.

“He was hitting the lengths right. He wasn’t bowling too full. He realised I am not that pace to get the ball to swing and get lbw when full. He was smart,” Younis said.

On October 27th on Samaa TV, Shahid had talked about Shaheen’s lengths. “The body has to be warm, ready, and he has to bowl really pacy if he wants to bowl full. IT’s cold there, you have to warm up before and come. But if it’s not swinging, Shaheen should drag back the length.”