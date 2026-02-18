‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh

When the call came at 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026, Trudy Lindblade barely had time to process it. The ICC had confirmed that Scotland would replace Bangladesh at the 2026 T20 World Cup after failing to find an amicable solution to the issue over the team playing its matches in India. Excitement lasted only moments before urgency took over. “It was pure excitement,” Lindblade, the Scotland Cricket CEO told reporters on Tuesday. “And then you just switch into how do we get a team there in seven-day mode.”

What followed was a logistical scramble few teams have ever experienced before a global tournament.“We had only seven days of preparation, seven days to get the team here and less days of preparation,” she said. “The seven days before that we were training indoors at our training centre and the team were meant to be doing fitness tests the day after.”