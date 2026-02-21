More than Root and Archer combined: How RCB’s Lauren Bell gained 1.5 million followers in weeks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru might be the big winners at the Women’s Premier League, but their pace ace Laurel Bell also emerged as one of the biggest winners. Over the span of a heady few weeks, England’s Bell became the third most followed English cricketer on Instagram with 2.3 million followers. Her follower count on Instagram was actually more than Joe Root and Jofra Archer combined. Despite the significant uptick in her follower count, Bell said that she posts on social media like she’s posting for just an audience of her close friends.

“Since the start of the WPL, I’ve gained one and a half million more. That is wild. I think I had maybe 800k before I got signed for RCB, which I guess was already a lot for a female cricketer. But as soon as I got out there, the fans were just so passionate. It’s pretty crazy. I remember I hit a million in the first week and I thought, ‘How are a million people following me?’” Bell recounted in an interview with Wisden.