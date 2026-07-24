How Ravi Bishnoi resolved his no ball issue: Sunil Joshi explains

Ravi Bishnoi of India celebrates the wicket of Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Ravi Bishnoi did not need a major technical correction. He needed a small adjustment.

After the leg-spinner’s no balls became one of the talking points during India’s T20I against England in Manchester, the focus was on finding a solution quickly. The issue was not his bowling action, India’s bowling coach Sunil Joshi explained, but his alignment during the run up.

“He hasn’t changed anything in his action. He has re-aligned it in the run-up,” Joshi said ahead of the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Friday.

The adjustment has shown initial results. Bishnoi, who did not play the rest of the series after the Manchester T20I, returned to bowling with greater control in Zimbabwe, claiming 1/24 in the first T20I on Thursday.