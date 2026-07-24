How Ravi Bishnoi resolved his no ball issue: Sunil Joshi explains

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Ravi Bishnoi did not need a major technical correction. He needed a small adjustment.
After the leg-spinner’s no balls became one of the talking points during India’s T20I against England in Manchester, the focus was on finding a solution quickly. The issue was not his bowling action, India’s bowling coach Sunil Joshi explained, but his alignment during the run up.
“He hasn’t changed anything in his action. He has re-aligned it in the run-up,” Joshi said ahead of the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Friday.
The adjustment has shown initial results. Bishnoi, who did not play the rest of the series after the Manchester T20I, returned to bowling with greater control in Zimbabwe, claiming 1/24 in the first T20I on Thursday.
Joshi revealed that India had worked closely with Bishnoi and also had conversations with the support staff, including regular bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, to address the issue.
“We’ve also communicated with Sairaj. So, we’ve had good conversations with him. And eventually, we’ve seen that he’s not even going close to the return crease also, which is very pleasing for him, honestly, and for us also,” he said.
The Zimbabwe series also provided India an opportunity to look at the depth of their bowling resources after a demanding stretch in Ireland and England. Joshi credited the players for adapting despite the workload.
“I know it was a hectic series in Ireland and England. So, coming back, travel, we’ve got to give credit to the players also,” he said. “And coming back here, it’s important to understand that a win is a must, which has happened. And I’m very pleased with the bowling performances of all the bowlers.”
India have also been exploring additional bowling options among their batting group. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and other all-rounders have been encouraged to contribute with the ball, giving the team more balance in the shortest format.
Joshi believes all three have the ability to grow into useful bowling options.
“I think all three are good bowlers, all-rounders,” he said. “Although Abhishek Sharma has improved a lot. The coaches always want him to improve every time for the better.”
That approach reflects India’s broader thinking in T20 cricket — developing players who can contribute in multiple departments and give the captain more options.
The same patience applies to Suryansh Shedge, the emerging fast-bowling all-rounder who has impressed with his performances. Joshi was quick to avoid comparisons with established players like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.
“Look, we shouldn’t compare. Suryansh is making his place in the Indian team,” Joshi said. “Hardik has made his place. Shivam has also made his place. So, he’s a rising talent.”
India are also keeping an eye on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s development. While the teenager’s bowling ability has attracted attention, Joshi believes the immediate focus should remain on his batting.
“The first thing is, let’s focus on his batting. He’s been sensational,” he said.
Joshi added that there would be time to work on Vaibhav’s bowling whenever opportunities arise.
The emergence of young fast bowlers has further strengthened India’s options. Mayank Yadav’s return, Ashok’s performances and Prince’s progress have given India a larger pool to choose from.
“It’s a good thing for the Indian fast bowling pool that we have so many fast bowlers,” Joshi said. “At the right time, at the right situation, at the right moment, we have to utilise them.”
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