How Priyansh Arya made ‘mental switch’ to etch his maiden first-class hundred

KP Bhaskar missed the first three deliveries of the Delhi innings on Sunday. Gujarat seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla was stationed in his eyeline at deep cover, blocking a glimpse of the batter on strike from his seat in a makeshift tent. When the Delhi chief selector finally caught sight of his flamboyant opener, a tinge of despair had instantly engulfed him.

Priyansh Arya had just charged Chintan Gaja, the Gujarat captain, off the fourth delivery of the morning. The ball missed his clean swing and whirled past the off-stump. It was only the left-hander’s third game in the Ranji Trophy and first of the season as Delhi’s ever-revolving XI had dialled three changes from the opening round defeat against Bengal last week.

A Delhi batting legend of impeccable repute in the ’80s, Bhaskar simply couldn’t process the red-ball rookie’s impulse. Arya, 24, had played only five games since the IPL season this summer — all 50-over appearances for India A.

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“The mental switch between formats, that’s the key these days. Not technical; a cover drive is a cover drive everywhere, but the ability to rein in the shots and play long,” lamented Bhaskar.

Arya’s charge could have waited for a better moment, when he had completely locked in on the sudden red-ball switch. But on a slow pitch offering low bounce, where his opening partner Sanat Sangwan had slipped to a characteristically attritional start, Arya wasn’t going to hold back his shots for long.

He repeated those purposeful advances down the pitch at critical points in the day, making Bhaskar and the entire Delhi dugout wipe memory of his early blip after they opted to bat first. On a hazy morning that rapidly turned into a blazing afternoon, Arya tempered the gears with aplomb to crack his maiden First Class century in 125 balls. When the rest of the Delhi top order surrendered to loose dismissals, Arya was busy satiating his hunger for a big knock that was missing in his profile for months. Right until he fell prey to a cruel twist, Arya proved his mettle with his longest innings in professional cricket to date. His 220-ball 199, studded with 30 boundaries, set the base for Delhi’s big batting day before captain Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 115 put the hosts on 381 for four at stumps at the Air Force Ground B in Palam.

Heartbreak for Priyansh Arya! He falls on 199, bowled off a delivery that kept low through to the stumps as Manan Hingrajia finds the breakthrough. A brilliant knock nevertheless as a 234-run stand with Ayush Badoni comes to an end. #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/bOegVNSifj — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) October 18, 2026

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Tenacious ton

Roughly seven meters separated the ‘B’ venue – hosting its maiden First-Class match – from its sister ground A. When 15 wickets fell to spin in the Services-Bengal contest on the other side of the fence, Arya offered Delhi hopes of a sharp revival from their nine-wicket loss last week with a stubborn blunting of Gujarat’s four-man seam attack.

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He bled a stream of boundaries throughout the first session, beginning with a firmly pulled six off left-armer Nagwaswalla over square leg. On the first account of spin in the 27th over, Arya pummelled Siddharth Desai over the sight-screen for his second maximum.

Sangwan’s reticence caved in when Harshal Patel floated delivery nibbled the outside edge to the ‘keeper. Harshal emerged the pick of the seamers when he dismissed Yash Dhull soon after — a hard push from a fuller delivery carried the edge to the gully fielder. Shortly after Lunch, Harshal had another moment when his direct hit from mid-on accounted for Ayush Doseja’s run-out, leaving Delhi three down at 142.

Gujarat’s misery, though, had just begun. Sapped by the unusual October heat, the bowlers’ faltering lengths were taken down by Arya and Badoni’s 234-run third-wicket stand. While the captain unlocked runs steadily, Arya broke out of a siesta. He had faced only 13 balls in the first 40 minutes after Lunch. A stepped-out slap off Gaja sped to the extra cover fence, refreshing the senses. Arya reached his century in 125 deliveries, without ever looking out of sync or place in the whites.

The Gujarat shoulders dropped, their voices disappeared, and Arya-Badoni wrested control with eight boundaries in as many overs before tea. Arya progressively summoned his tenacious self in the evening session. The highlight was a flawless extension of the drive through extra cover, lifting Gaja with ridiculous ease for his fourth six. He would swipe spinner Vishal Jayswal over mid-wicket, glide Harshal’s yorker down to the third-man boundary with a softened blade and maintain a stoic hunger to cocoon his stumps, all with equal measure.

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Tragedy could have struck at any point on a lifeless, slow pitch. It finally held him on the cusp of another landmark, on 199 at the end of the 77th over. After copping a six earlier that over, part-timer Hingrajia’s gentle wafter scooted low past Arya’s defences and hit the stumps.

KP Bhaskar would know all about that ill-fated one run, having fallen on a famous 199 himself in Delhi’s victorious Ranji final at the Kotla in 1989.

Arya, however, nailed the “mental switch” that he was seeking after all. The chief selector must be content for now.

Brief Scores: Delhi 381/4 in 84 overs (Priyansh Arya 199, Ayush Badoni 115 batting; Harshal Patel 2/66) vs Gujarat.