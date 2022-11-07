PAK vs NZ: How Pakistan beat New Zealand in all three World Cup semi-finals so far

New Zealand has never beaten Pakistan in a world-cup semi-final. In three past encounters, in 1992, 1999, and 2007, Pakistan would triumph. The Indian Express looks at the three games to detail Pakistan’s dominance.

1992: The Inzamam show in Auckland to end Martin Crowe’s dream

It was Martin Crowe’s golden cup run. Having topped the round-robin format with seven wins with their only loss against Pakistan, New Zealand were the favourites against Pakistan in Auckland. They were 130 for 3 in 35 overs when Crowe took charge. “With Mushtaq Ahmed in the 1992 World Cup, I got in his eyeline and suggested with my body language that he was bowling to someone with a big reputation. It’s not an ego thing, it’s kind of making yourself aware that it’s going to be him versus me for the next half an hour,” Crowe once said. Pakistan would leak 91 runs in the last 10 overs, with Crowe finding support from Chris Harris and Ian Smith. But Crowe couldn’t take the field, as he hurt his legs and without their mercurial captain, New Zealand would slowly fade out on the field after a good start.

Imran Khan promoted himself to No.3 but couldn’t get the run-rate up. At 30th over mark, Pakistan needed 142 at 7.15 per over. But when Imran fell in the 34th over, a new batting superstar would emerge: Inzamam-ul-Haq. With the great street-fighter of a batsman Javed Miandad in his ears, he would plunder 60 runs off 37 balls before he fell, leaving Pakistan needing 36 off 32. Miandad found an able ally in Moin Khan to seal the game.

At Eden Park, Auckland: New Zealand 262-7 (Martin Crowe 91, Ken Rutherford 50; Wasim Akram 2-40, Mushtaq Ahmed 2-40) lost to Pakistan 264-6 in 49 overs (Inzamam ul-Haq 60, Javed Miandad 57no; Willie Watson 2-39) by four wickets

1999 ODI world cup: The Shoaib-Anwar show at Manchester

No doubt we shall hear about this in the next YouTube video, Shoaib Akthar was fabulous at Manchester, taking three wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Stephen Fleming. Though Chris Cairns remained unbeaten on 44 in the total of 241, New Zealand were helped by Pakistan’s generosity: there were 47 extras!

Somewhat like Rohit Sharma now, Saeed Anwar didn’t have a good run with scores of 10, 6, 25, 28, 9, 23 and 36. Though he came to form with a hundred against Zimbabwe in the last super-six game. Anwar and Wajatullah Wasti smashed a 194-run opening stand to put the game beyond the Kiwis.

At Old Trafford, Manchester: Black Caps 241-7 (Roger Twose 46; Shoaib Akhtar 3-55) lost to Pakistan 242-1 in 47.3 overs (Saeed Anwar 113no; Chris Cairns 1-33) by nine wickets

2007 T20 world cup: Umar Gul magic in Cape Town

With talks of a spinner-friendly surface, New Zealand replaced Chris Martin with the offie Jeetan Patel and Pakistan brought in Fawad Alam for Salman Butt. At 75 for 2, New Zealand seemed set for a 160-plus total but Umar Gul intervened with a double strike of Scott Stirs and Peter Fulton in the 14th over. And when Alam removed Craig McMillan, Gul knocked out the dangerous Jacob Oram. But Ross Taylor swung 17 runs of the final over against Mohammad Asif to get New Zealand to 143.

Pakistani openers Imran Nazir and Mohammad Hafeez raced to 60 in 7 overs. Though Hafeez fell to Styris, Nazir continued the onslaught, hitting Oram for two consecutive sixes in the 12th over as Pakistan reached 95 for 1 in 12 overs. The asking rate fell below 7 for the first time. Though Nazir, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi fell in quick succession, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik ensured Pakistan’s entry to the final where we know what happened.

At Newlands, Cape Town: Black Caps 143-8 (Ross Taylor 37no off 23; Umar Gul 3-15) lost to Pakistan 147-4 in 18.5 overs (Imran Nazir 59 off 41; Scott Styris 1-14) by six wickets