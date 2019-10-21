‘How old is Dhoni, has he retired?’: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife hits back at critics

Days after being removed as the Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife Khushbaht lashed out at the critics and questioned that if MS Dhoni can still play at the age of 38, why can’t her husband.

She also stated that her husband, who is currently undergoing a terrible drop in form, will make a strong comeback when the time arrives.

“Why should he retire now? He is only 32. How old is Dhoni? Has he retired at his current age?” Khushbaht slammed the critics during an interview with The Deccan Chronicle.

“My husband will make a strong comeback. He is a fighter and will come back”, she added.

During the interaction, Khushbaht revealed that the former Pakistan skipper had himself informed her about the sacking and is hopeful that her husband can now play more freely.

“We knew this (sacking) three days ago. It is not the end of the road for him. He will be able to play burden-free now,” she said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday ousted Sarfaraz from the captaincy position in all the formats of the game.

Azhar Ali will lead the Pakistani side in the longest format of the game, while World No 1 batsman in T20Is Babar Azam will lead the team in the shortest format.

Sarfaraz was also dropped from the Pakistan squad that will travel to Australia for three T20Is and two Tests.

The series will start with Pakistan playing a T20I against Australia on November 3 in Sydney.