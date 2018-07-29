How MS Dhoni’s advice helped Shreyas Iyer to focus on cricket

MS Dhoni with Shreyas Iyer during an IPL match. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni with Shreyas Iyer during an IPL match. (Source: Instagram)

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Saturday revealed that a bit of advice early on in his career from former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has helped him to focus on the sport. The 23-year old, who was named as Gautam Gambhir’s replacement as Delhi Daredevils skipper during the 2018 season of Indian Premier League, during a talk show, said that Dhoni asked him to stay away from newspapers and social media when he was new to the Indian dressing room.

“After I joined the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni advised me that I need to avoid reading the newspapers and should try to stay away from social media as much as possible,” Iyer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. “Social media has become a big part of our lives and I try to manage it well but it’s the criticism that motivates me and keeps me going,” the batsman added.

The youngster further went on to talk about how he handled attention from the fans and was cautious to spot people who were looking to take his advantage. “Soon after the auction news was out, this girl whom I knew started messaging me. On confronting her as to why she is desperately trying to reach out, I got to know that she was doing so because she was happy for me. That’s when I understood that rather than getting to know me, she was behind the money,” Iyer said.

Iyer had a good season with DD in IPL, where he scored a total of 411 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 132. But his efforts could not save DD from finishing in the bottom position in the table. The right-handed batsman has played 6 ODIs for India, in which he has scored 210 runs at an average of 42, with two fifties. He has also played 6 T20Is for India, in which he has amassed 83 runs at an average of 16.6.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd