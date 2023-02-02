How Justin Langer disturbed burglars at tennis neighbour Margaret Court’s Perth home

Tennis great Margaret Court was helped by another acclaimed Australian sporting figure when some of her awards and medals were allegedly stolen during a burglary at her Perth home on Australia Day, according to stuff.co.nz.

A West Australian police spokeswoman said the coastal abode of Court, 80, and her husband Barry was targeted on Thursday evening where about 8pm, two men gained access to the premises via the front entrance door.

“Once inside, it will be further alleged the accused rummaged through the victim’s property and stole a number of items including awards, medals and jewellery.

“A number of the items were located in nearby bushland and gardens.”

The Courts were on holiday at the time and watched the unfolding incident via cctv. The intruders were disturbed by neighbours including Australian cricketing legend Justin Langer thereafter, according to stuff.

“Former Australian cricket coach Langer has played down his role in the arrest of burglars at neighbour Margaret Court’s house, ” Stuff wrote. “When contacted, Langer confirmed he had been neighbours with Court for two decades and said he saw the alleged burglars leaving her property.

However, the former Australian coach declined to go into detail about the incident and played down his role in the arrests.”

Two men from Edgewater, aged 33 and 34, were charged with one count of aggravated home burglary and commit and one count of stealing and will appear in a Perth court next month.

Advertisement

Court told media on Tuesday: “I pray for the young guys and I pray they come to know Christ”. The tennis star, who won 24 major singles titles, is also known as the Reverend Dr Margaret Smith Court.



In 1960, aged 17, Court won the first of seven consecutive Australian Open singles titles and in 1962 became the first Australian woman to win a grand slam tournament abroad when she won the French and US Championships. Brought up as a Catholic, she is now a prominent voice of a Perth-based Pentecostal movement she established 25 years ago.

It further wrote: “In 2020, her Margaret Court Community Outreach charity was denied a Lotterywest grant for a freezer truck on the basis of her public statements on gay people. She subsequently announced she would lodge a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission of Western Australia. Court has lived in her oceanside home in City Beach for 24 years, after briefly putting the property on the market in 2021 for $2.9 million.”

Advertisement

The home, sits on a quiet 1204-square-metre corner block a stone’s throw from Floreat Beach, was also listed in 2013 but never sold, reported the stuff.