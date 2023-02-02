scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

How Justin Langer disturbed burglars at tennis neighbour Margaret Court’s Perth home

A West Australian police spokeswoman said the coastal abode of Court, 80, and her husband Barry was targeted on Thursday evening where about 8pm, two men gained access to the premises via the front entrance door.

Justin Langer, Langer, Australia T20, Australia cricket coach, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20, Australia cricket, cricket news, sports news"Former Australian cricket coach Langer has played down his role in the arrest of burglars at neighbour Margaret Court’s house, " Stuff wrote. (File Photo/AP)

Tennis great Margaret Court was helped by another acclaimed Australian sporting figure when some of her awards and medals were allegedly stolen during a burglary at her Perth home on Australia Day, according to stuff.co.nz.

A West Australian police spokeswoman said the coastal abode of Court, 80, and her husband Barry was targeted on Thursday evening where about 8pm, two men gained access to the premises via the front entrance door.

“Once inside, it will be further alleged the accused rummaged through the victim’s property and stole a number of items including awards, medals and jewellery.

“A number of the items were located in nearby bushland and gardens.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: The Middle Class Ma...
After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: The Middle Class Ma...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform

The Courts were on holiday at the time and watched the unfolding incident via cctv. The intruders were disturbed by neighbours including Australian cricketing legend Justin Langer thereafter, according to stuff.

“Former Australian cricket coach Langer has played down his role in the arrest of burglars at neighbour Margaret Court’s house, ” Stuff wrote. “When contacted, Langer confirmed he had been neighbours with Court for two decades and said he saw the alleged burglars leaving her property.
However, the former Australian coach declined to go into detail about the incident and played down his role in the arrests.”

Two men from Edgewater, aged 33 and 34, were charged with one count of aggravated home burglary and commit and one count of stealing and will appear in a Perth court next month.

Advertisement

Court told media on Tuesday: “I pray for the young guys and I pray they come to know Christ”. The tennis star, who won 24 major singles titles, is also known as the Reverend Dr Margaret Smith Court.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In 1960, aged 17, Court won the first of seven consecutive Australian Open singles titles and in 1962 became the first Australian woman to win a grand slam tournament abroad when she won the French and US Championships. Brought up as a Catholic, she is now a prominent voice of a Perth-based Pentecostal movement she established 25 years ago.

It further wrote: “In 2020, her Margaret Court Community Outreach charity was denied a Lotterywest grant for a freezer truck on the basis of her public statements on gay people. She subsequently announced she would lodge a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Commission of Western Australia. Court has lived in her oceanside home in City Beach for 24 years, after briefly putting the property on the market in 2021 for $2.9 million.”

Advertisement

The home, sits on a quiet 1204-square-metre corner block a stone’s throw from Floreat Beach, was also listed in 2013 but never sold, reported the stuff.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 08:02 IST
Next Story

Why have two Andhra Pradesh MLAs accused their own govt of tapping their phones?

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
close