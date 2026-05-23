How Jofra Archer has stepped up for the Rajasthan Royals

There was a time when Jofra Archer’s presence in an IPL XI brought fear in the opposition camp even before a ball was bowled. Then that feeling disappeared as injuries took a toll on his body. After many tough seasons, that seems to have returned in IPL 2026, where, for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he has made an impact, quietly but unmistakably.

Since his IPL debut in 2018, he has had his share of peaks and troughs. There was an explosive phase between 2018 and 2020, where he took 46 wickets in 35 matches.

Then came the halts — no IPL in 2021 and 2022 — followed by stop-start returns, where he never quite looked the same fearsome bowler.

This season, though, something has felt different. His return of 18 wickets in 13 matches is not merely numbers; it is the first time in a while in the IPL that he has looked like a bowler who can crack open matches at the start and give RR an early edge.

And that has mattered more this season because the support cast hasn’t stood up. Nandre Burger began with energy and early breakthroughs, but his impact has faded as the tournament has progressed, with only nine wickets in 10 matches. Sandeep Sharma has also struggled to consistently deliver, taking five wickets in six games. With others struggling around him, Archer has quietly become RR’s bowling leader.

Powerplay impact

A lot of that work has come early, where he has set the tone in the first six overs. Archer has taken nine wickets, and while those have come at a high economy of 9.81, largely to a high-risk, high-reward approach at the top, they have helped RR take early advantage of the innings. These are his best powerplay returns since 2020, where he took 10 wickets, and only Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj have taken more wickets in the first six overs this season.

In the 17-20 over phase, he had struggled to keep a lid on the scoring rate over his last three seasons, going at 10.08, 15.50 and 12.52. In IPL 2026, Archer has taken five wickets in that phase, but crucially, gone at 8.55.

RR assistant coach Trevor Penny said that Archer’s role has expanded beyond simply taking the new ball.

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“He’s sort of bowling well at the end now, as well as the front. So that’s good for us. He’s sort of a big four-over bowler, front and end,” he said.

Contributing off the field

He also suggested that Archer’s impact has not just been technical but also emotional within the group.

“This year he’s been so good off the field,” Penny said on Saturday. “He’s involving himself big time with the team and social events. He’s involving himself with the meetings, and he looks just very happy off the field.”

Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS) Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Rohit battle

His role could matter even more on Sunday, when RR face Mumbai Indians in a must-win match to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have already stitched together century partnerships this season, setting up games before the middle overs even begin. For RR, hence, the start becomes pivotal. And Archer has already been part of that battle. He has dismissed Rohit thrice in T20s, which adds a familiar edge to the matchup.

Roddy Estwick, who worked with Archer in Barbados, spoke about how this version is different. “I could see him enter a state where he was at peace. And in one of the net sessions, after having bowled medium pace for a while, I could see him cranking up pace. Batsmen were suddenly not willing to face him. The confidence was growing,” he told The Indian Express in 2024.

One subplot hanging over Archer’s strong IPL season has been the conversation back home in England around his absence for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s starting June 4. Penney chose to downplay the issue.

“Yeah, I’ve read some of those articles. It’s quite weird because this is a huge tournament, and everybody knows the IPL is the thing to come to as well. So if he misses one game for England, then so be it from his perspective, I think,” he said.

On Sunday, in a match that could define their season, it probably won’t be all 20 overs that decides the game. It will be those first two from Archer — and maybe two more later. If he lands them right, RR stay alive. If he doesn’t, everything could become irrelevant.