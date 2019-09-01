Jasprit Bumrah: How the wizard of Sabina Park got his hat-trick

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a brilliant hat-trick to rip through the West Indies’ top order at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday.

Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to bag a Test-match hat-trick after Harbhajan Singh (2001) and Irfan Pathan (2006).

Jasprit Bumrah has now taken 60 wickets in just 12 Test Matches at an average of 19. None of the Tests he’s played have been at home, and he has taken a five-for in all four countries he’s played in.

Here’s how the indianexpress.com captured the moment:

Bumrah shreds the West Indies

8.2 ovs: OUT! Bumrah gets rid of Bravo with a beautiful outswinger. It was pitched on good length and swung away from the left-hander. Bravo prods at it and gets the outside edge. KL Rahul grabs a low catch to his right at second slip. Bravo walks back for 4 and India get their second wicket. WI- 13/2

8.3 ovs: Jasprit Bumrah strikes twice in 2 balls! We are in the middle of another special spell. His figures now 3/3. First he gets Bravo out, getting him to edge one to the slip cordon. Then, Shamarh Brooks is sent back for a golden duck. Lethal inswing and hits the front pad. Brooks reviews but to no avail. Lbw! Roston Chase the new man in. West Indies have already dug themselves into a huge hole. WI- 13/3

8.4 ovs: Hattrick! Jasprit Bumrah has ripped apart the West Indies batting order. Roston Chase the man to go now. Full and rapped on the pads. It did swing a long way in. The review is taken and three reds- Lbw. This is the third time an Indian bowler has taken a hat-trick in Test cricket. Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan the only two others to have done this. WI- 13/4

The hat-trick ball

The hat-trick ball was an interesting one. Umpire Paul Reiffel had adjudged Chase to be not out. Bumrah was not very sure. Kohli, standing at slip, insisted on the review. “Pao pe laga hai bhai (The ball has hit him on the leg, not bat), said Virat Kohli. Not often a bowler has to be convinced by his captain that a review needs to be taken. And its three reds.

via Gfycat