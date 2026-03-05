How India used a fluid batting line-up to fox England captain Harry Brook

Left, right, left. On a night where India bludgeoned 253/7 with their muscle power being in the forefront, there was something else they had got spot on. Against an England team that is renowned for its match-ups, it was pertinent that India used their resources to neutralise whatever threat they threw at them. Of course, on paper India were definitely a stronger outfit, but at the Wankhede, where they were made to bat first, the onus was on the hosts to produce a total that would be beyond the reach of England.

While Sanju Samson ensured England bowlers were put to sword, India also showed their fluidity in the batting line-up, the sort of unpredictability that even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would approve of. Right through this T20 World Cup, India have tinkered with their batting line-up to arrest their top-order hiccups and to handle match-ups. On Thursday, they had to be imaginative and nothing underlined it more than the arrival of southpaw Shivam Dube at No.4 in the 10th over.