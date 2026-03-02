How India, England, South Africa and New Zealand tactically outfoxed their rivals to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals

India, South Africa, England and New Zealand have all reached the semis. South Africa have had the smoothest ride; the others navigated bumpier terrain during the Super 8s.”But what matters in tournament cricket, as the cliché goes, is peaking at the right time — and all four sides have been doing exactly that.
That peaking, however, came after some sharp tactical tweaks: new faces introduced, existing roles redrawn. The gambles paid off, delivering crucial wins at pressure points and booking places in the last four. Here is a look at the tactical calls that turned into masterstroke moments.
India Tactical move: Sanju Samson as opener
Impact: 97 off 50 balls vs West Indies
Sanju Samson’s knock helped India beat West Indies and qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
India’s top order had grown predictable at this World Cup — three left-handers in a row made it easy for opposition sides to set fields and attack from consistent angles, with off-spinners particularly exploiting the match-up. The co-hosts were humbled by South Africa, losing by 76 runs in Ahmedabad, and suddenly faced a real threat of an early exit. Then came the change: management reverted to Sanju Samson at the top to break up the left-handed cluster, and results followed almost immediately. He and Abhishek Sharma put on a 48-run opening stand — comfortably the best of the tournament — though that first outing was just a warm-up. In a must-win final group game against the West Indies, the Kerala batter blitzed 97 off 50 balls to win what was essentially a virtual quarterfinal and propel India into the semis.
England’s Tactical move: Harry Brook promoted to number 3
Impact: 100 off 51 balls vs Pakistan
England’s captain Harry Brook celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
It had long puzzled pundits and former players that Brook was batting at five for England in T20 cricket. The management finally acted on it, sending him up to three against a fire-breathing Shaheen Shah Afridi on a tricky Pallekele surface. Brook rose to the occasion with his finest T20I innings — against his favourite opposition, no less (he averages 84.10 against Pakistan in Tests). On a humid night in Pallekele, his century was the difference between the two sides; the rest of England’s batting contributed just 66 runs for the loss of eight wickets while chasing 165. That Brook blitz transformed a side that had been stuttering in the group stage into the first team to book a semi-final berth.
South Africa Tactical move: Redefining Lungi Ngidi’s role
Impact: 0/15 vs India; 3/30 vs West Indies
Heading into the Super 8s, Ngidi had bowled both his powerplay overs upfront, trying to force wickets with the new ball through conventional swing. Against India, Aiden Markram changed the formula: Ngidi was given just one over inside the powerplay, with the rest of his spell saved for the middle overs, where his off- and leg-cutters with the older ball are most dangerous. Against India, he didn’t take a wicket, but he suffocated the batters enough to create pressure at the other end. Against the West Indies, the formula clicked completely — Ngidi bamboozled the hard-hitters to take 3/30, and the Proteas cruised through.
Only New Zealand would make this call. Jimmy Neesham — a seasoned finisher who plies his trade in franchise leagues around the world — was dropped, replaced by the 34-year-old McConchie, who had just 13 T20I caps to his name, specifically to exploit the sluggish R. Premadasa surface. McConchie’s bat was needed before his ball even mattered: when New Zealand slipped to 84/6, he and Mitchell Santner stitched together an 84-run stand off 47 balls to haul the Blackcaps to 168/7. In the chase, while Matt Henry struck twice with the new ball, McConchie applied the squeeze with the older ball — Sri Lanka crawled to just 20/2 in the powerplay — laying the foundation for New Zealand’s win and their semi-final place.
