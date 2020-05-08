How Imran Khan reminded Ramiz Raja of a catch dropped three decades ago

Ramiz Raja took the catch that won the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan, but Imran Khan remembers the catches he missed as well. (Twitter/iramizraja) Ramiz Raja took the catch that won the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan, but Imran Khan remembers the catches he missed as well. (Twitter/iramizraja)

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, saying that Imran Khan ‘remembers everything’, revealed a story about how the current Prime Minister of the country had reprimanded him for a catch dropped three decades ago.

Recalling an incident from 2015, when Imran had dropped in to watch the last hour of an ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, Ramiz Raja said he had gone to greet his former captain but was left surprised by how Imran remembered details about a catch he had dropped.

“He suddenly looked over to the backward square leg region and said, ‘Remember that catch from Gordon Greenidge you dropped off my bowling?'” Ramiz said while talking to Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo’s Youtube channel.

“But Imran, Greenidge went out for 16 in that match,” Ramiz had tried to reason. However, Imran had reminded him, “No, but the partnership was worth 38.”

“He still remembers everything,” Ramiz said of Imran’s cricketing memory.

Ramiz was responding to Manjrekar saying that one of his memories from playing against Pakistan was Imran expressing his frustration with Ramiz’s fielding. “Yaar Rambo, why don’t you dive?” Manjrekar recalled having heard Imran tell Ramiz.

READ | Used to feel sorry for India, there would be fear on their captain’s face: Imran

Earlier in the conversation, talking about how Sunil Gavaskar had been called to the Pakistan training session to have a look at his batting before his debut in 1984, Ramiz said, “Our generation was in awe of Indian batting. India-Pakistan contests used to be so friendly off the field. We spoke the same language. We had freedom of culture whenever we played, so we never sledged.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd