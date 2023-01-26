How five American pitbullls kept Jofra Archer company during his rehab

Jofra Archer revealed “he went a bit crazy” tending to five dogs during his injury rehabilitation period, though the dogs helped him cope with loneliness and rigours of long-term rehab after a career-threatening elbow injury. “I went a bit crazy probably a month after I got back to Barbados, I got about five dogs in the space of four weeks,” he said in Bloemfontein as part of England’s 14-man squad preparing for a three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

England will owe gratitude to “five American pitbulls in helping Jofra Archer return to fitness after 18 months out of the game,” according to Guardian, should he play a leading role in the Ashes this summer. For Archer the series offers the chance of a first England appearance since March 2021 after spending most of the last year “shovelling lots of poo and feeding lots of dogs.”

The Guardian wrote: “When he wasn’t walking his canine companions on the beach he was “shouting at the television” watching his England teammates win the T20 World Cup: “The most frustrating part was not being able to help,” he said.”

Apparently the dogs helped him cope and Guardian quoted him as saying he never doubted he would return to his best: “I know whenever I’m fully fit, I don’t think there’s much that can stop me, it’s just a matter of when that was going to be. Luckily everything happened a lot sooner – well, I wish it happened a lot sooner – but I’m not going to be upset or bitter about how the timing’s been. I think everything happens for a reason and I guess there’s a reason I’m here in South Africa right now,.

“There’s no reason to look back, I’ve done my time and I’m here now. I had the best time being injured, I had stuff to keep me going, my friends, my family, the gym. I don’t think I wasted any days. I’m happy.”

Archer began his comeback with three games for MI Cape Town in the country’s new T20 League, the SA20, over the past couple of weeks, and “the silky action, slippery pace and deceptive skills all appeared to be undiminished by his leave of absence. But even the smoothest of fast bowlers feel pain,” Guardian wrote

“(It may have) looked fantastic but on the inside, I’m still a bit stiff and trying to take some of the rust away. I’d probably say I’m about 80%. Just some fine-tuning now, more discipline than actual cricket stuff.”

He was looking ahead to the double. “Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019. We’ve got the World Cup and an Ashes in the same year so more of the same, please. It’s just been good to play cricket and not have to worry about if my body’s going to give way,” Archer said. “Itis an exciting prospect to think about playing with the guys again especially with the brand of cricket they are playing which is very exciting. But I think I need to spend the next two, three, four months fine-tuning the body and making myself a bit more resilient. Let me sort that out first then I can look forward to holding the red ball in my hand again.

“There’s not that much cricket till the Ashes but you can’t play every game so you just manage it, play maybe two games then one off, or three games then one off, however the medical team sees fit.

“Overs are overs and you train and bowl until you feel good. I might have to do some extra bowling but that is absolutely fine because I want to play in the Ashes, so I’m going to have to do all the hard yards to tick those boxes.”

And how will the dogs cope without him? “They’ll be fine. It’s their house, I just live there sometimes.”