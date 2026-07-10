‘How did Harshit Rana get selected directly’: Sadagoppan Ramesh

Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh slammed the Indian team for selecting Harshit Rana. He asked how the side picked up Rana without him proving his fitness? and added, “There are different yardsticks for different players.”

“How did Harshit Rana get selected directly to the Indian team without proving his fitness anywhere after surgery? If you haven’t fully recovered from a knee surgery, then it leads to a hamstring or quad injury next, as has happened with him. It’s clear he didn’t return to the Indian team at 100% fitness. It’s just an evidence on how there are different yardsticks for different players. India will produce results again only if they correct this issue,” Ramesh said on his YouTube channel.