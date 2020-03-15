How can you eat bats, dogs and cats: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at China over coronavirus

Shoaib Akhtar is ‘really angry’ over the spread of coronavirus. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar) Shoaib Akhtar is ‘really angry’ over the spread of coronavirus. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar)

With the PSL being cut short and all sports affected globally due to coronavirus, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at China for the spread of coronavirus, attacking them for ‘eating anything and everything.’

In his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said that he was ‘really angry’ and the Chinese people have put the world at stake. “I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe… I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry,” Akhtar said.

While China has declared 80,824 cases of patients suffering from the rampant disease, Pakistan has recorded around 30 cases. India has 83 cases of infected patients with two deaths so far.

“I’m not against the people of China but I’m against the law of animals. I understand this may be your culture but this is not benefitting you now, it is killing humanity. I’m not saying you boycott the Chinese but there has to be some law. You cannot go on an eat anything and everything,” Akhtar added.

Expressing his anger over PSL being played behind closed doors, Akhtar said, ““The biggest reason for anger is PSL… Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors.”

“I’ve also heard that IPL has been postponed till April 15. The hotel industries, travel industries, broadcasters everything will incur losses because of this.

“God forbid the virus doesn’t reach India. There are around 130 crore people there. I’ve been in touch with my friends in India and wishing them well,” Akhtar added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd