How can India qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup semis after SA loss?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India’s six-wicket loss to South Africa has kept Group A wide open, with all three leading contenders level on four points. In a tightly packed table, net run rate is now expected to determine which teams progress to the semifinals.
With three teams tied on points, the group has essentially become a contest where net run rate and margin of victory are just as crucial as winning itself.
Here are the matches left for all teams in the race:
India
Matches left: Bangladesh, Australia
Points: 4
NRR: +2.511
India’s position is still underpinned by their dominant early wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands, which created a strong cushion in net run rate. That buffer continues to keep them ahead of the other contenders despite the setback against South Africa.
If India can win both their remaining games, the superior net run rate could still help them qualify for the semifinal. A loss in either game could make the path difficult.
South Africa
Matches left: Netherlands, Bangladesh
NRR: -0.546
South Africa’s campaign began on a difficult note with a defeat to Australia, which immediately left them chasing on net run rate. They responded with a close win over Pakistan before producing a strong performance to beat India and stay alive in the race.
However, their negative net run rate still leaves them on the back foot. To push ahead in the race, South Africa may need victories combined with big margins in their remaining games.
Bangladesh
Matches left: India, South Africa
NRR: -0.641
Bangladesh opened with a win over the Netherlands but were heavily impacted by their nine-wicket loss to Australia, which significantly dragged down their net run rate. A win over Pakistan has kept them in contention, but their position remains the most precarious among the three teams.
Their remaining fixtures against India and South Africa leave little room for error. Bangladesh will likely need not just wins, but a strong swing in net run rate to stay in the semifinal race.
Australia remain the most secure side in the group, with three wins from three matches and a net run rate of +4.391, placing them in a commanding position.
Pakistan and the Netherlands have been eliminated from semifinal contention.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.