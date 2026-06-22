How can India qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup semis after SA loss?

India's Shree Charani celebrates bowling and catching out South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday June 21, 2026. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

India’s six-wicket loss to South Africa has kept Group A wide open, with all three leading contenders level on four points. In a tightly packed table, net run rate is now expected to determine which teams progress to the semifinals.

With three teams tied on points, the group has essentially become a contest where net run rate and margin of victory are just as crucial as winning itself.

Here are the matches left for all teams in the race:

India

Matches left: Bangladesh, Australia

Points: 4

NRR: +2.511

India’s position is still underpinned by their dominant early wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands, which created a strong cushion in net run rate. That buffer continues to keep them ahead of the other contenders despite the setback against South Africa.

If India can win both their remaining games, the superior net run rate could still help them qualify for the semifinal. A loss in either game could make the path difficult.