How Australia can make the T20 World Cup semi-finals

Australia’s net run-rate had taken a massive hit after their 89-run loss to New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener in Sydney last Saturday. “We weren’t good enough with the net run-rate taking a bad hit. Four games left, (we) need to win everything and have some luck on our side,” captain Aaron Finch had said after that match.

On Tuesday, Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 off just 18 balls as Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare in Perth. The result gives the hosts a fighting chance to make the semi-finals, with their net run-rate recovering but still standing at -1.555, the worst in Group 1.

How can Australia go through to the T20 World Cup semi-finals? If Australia can win their remaining three games against England in Melbourne, Ireland in Brisbane and Afghanistan in Adelaide, they could qualify without any NRR troubles.

Ireland’s upset win over England in Melbourne has put Jos Buttler’s team in a difficult position. However, there could still be a three-way tie on eight points in Group 1 among Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, if Sri Lanka win their games against New Zealand, Afghanistan and England. In that case, NRR will come into the equation. This assumes New Zealand beat England and there are no more upsets from Ireland and Afghanistan.

That scenario will, however, require a mammoth effort from injury-hit Sri Lanka. Despite looking good in their opening Super 12 game against Ireland, Dasun Shanaka’s team were dismantled by Australia in Perth. Sri Lanka’s opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka and fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka have already been ruled out of the T20 World Cup.