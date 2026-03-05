How Axar Patel’s fielding brilliance turned the T20 World Cup semifinal in India’s favour

Ever since he became a permanent member of the Indian T20I setup, Axar Patel has emerged as the quintessential utility cricketer. He has shown he can be flexible in the batting order and adapt quickly to score runs.

He can bowl the tough overs, in the Powerplay or later, and do a job for the captain. On Thursday in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England, he showed he could produce game-changing moments in the field as well.

If England held half a chance of chasing the mammoth score of 254, Harry Brook had to play the innings of his life. In the fifth over, the right-hander was sent back off a fantastic slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah.

The ball hung in the air for quite some time, and it did not appear anyone could get to it. Stationed inside the ring, Axar immediately tracked the ball and sprinted backwards. High catches often test a fielder’s judgment and balance, especially when the ball is running away from them. Axar kept his eyes locked on it the entire time. As the ball began to come down, he launched a full-length dive forward, stretching his hands just inches above the turf.

For a moment, the stadium held its breath. Then Axar came up with the ball in his hand.

The catch sent India into celebration. Brook, who had looked ready to accelerate, was gone for just seven. Axar stayed down briefly after the dive, exhausted but triumphant, as teammates surrounded him. It was one of those catches that do more than dismiss a batter – they energise a team and electrifies the crowd.

India’s Axar Patel, left, and Shivam Dube celebrate the dismissal of England’s Will Jacks with India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England.

Yet Axar’s fielding heroics were not over.

Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks were laying the foundation for a final assault on the 254-run target. The required rate was mounting but, T20 cricket is the most fickle form of the game.

Arshdeep Singh was brought back in the 14th over to break the stand. After being wayward in the first few deliveries, the left-armer bowled a full toss outside off-stump, Jacks stretched to reach it and sliced the ball towards deep point.

The shot initially looked destined to land safely between fielders. But Axar had other ideas.

Charging along the boundary line at full speed, he tracked the ball with remarkable awareness. He caught it on the run, but immediately realized that his momentum would carry him over the boundary rope. In a split-second decision, Axar tossed the ball back into play while still airborne, keeping his body from touching the boundary cushion. Waiting nearby was Shivam Dube, who calmly completed the catch to seal the dismissal.

It was a stunning piece of teamwork, but the moment belonged largely to Axar. The awareness, athleticism, and presence of mind required to execute such a relay catch in a high-pressure knockout match highlighted his exceptional fielding instincts.

In a format where every small moment matters, fielding efforts like these can change the direction of a match. Axar may often be described as a ‘utility player,’ but nights like this show that his contributions are anything but ordinary. With two extraordinary efforts in the field, he didn’t just take catches – he helped seal India’s grip on a semifinal and once again proved why he is such a valuable member of the team.