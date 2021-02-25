Drama at the start: How Axar Patel rattled England in the 2nd innings

England’s first over of the second innings had wickets, a review reversed, the outside edge beaten and plenty of drama. Here is how it unfolded.

Ball 1: Axar Patel opened the attack after skipper Virat Kohli handed him the pink-ball. Opener Zak Crawley, who was standing deep inside the crease, had no idea about the line of the delivery as Axar bowled it on a good length are and got it to skid with the arm. As Crawley missed it completely, there was only one place the ball could go – into the stumps.

Zak Crawley is bowled by Axar Patel. (BCCI TV) Zak Crawley is bowled by Axar Patel. (BCCI TV)

Ball 2: Jonny Bairstow was in next. On his first ball, he attempted a sweep and misses it completely. After the umpire raised his finger, Bairstow went for a review which revealed that the ball was going above the stumps.

Ball 3: Bairstow tried to defend the ball but was guilty of playing for the turn when there was none on offer. A huge gap between the bat and pad took the ball past his defence and shattered the timber. England were two down without any score as the crowd and Indian fielders jumped in joy.

Ball 4: England captain Joe Root, after bowling a splendid spell, was at the crease. On his first delivery, he went for a back foot defense but this time Patel spun the ball past him.

Ball 5: England were finally off the mark as Root managed to get a run.

Ball 6: Axar bowled one full, fast, and outside the off-stump which was defended cautiously by Sibley.

Unbelievable scenes from Narendra Modi Stadium…. First over of England’s second inning.. axar Patel bowler First ball- Clean BOWLED 🔥 Second Ball- Lbw out!! But decision overturned by DRS Third ball- Clean BOWLED!! Historic moment.#INDvsENG #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/teYm7gS3ht — रोहित.विश्नोई (@The_Kafir_boy) February 25, 2021

Earlier, Jack Leach and Joe Root dragged England back into the contest against India after they combined to skittle the hosts out for 145 on day two of the day-night third test in Ahmedabad on Thursday