scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Hotel issues apology, sacks employee who captured footage of Virat Kohli’s room

Earlier on Monday, Kohli took to Instagram to share that a stranger from the hotel staff had entered into his room and shot a video of the same.

Virat KohliVirat Kohli shared a disturbing hotel room video of someone filming his hotel room in his absence.

Crown Perth, the hotel the Indian men’s cricket team were in during their stay for the match against South Africa, have issued an apology following Virat Kohli shared a video captured by one of their contractors while accessing the former India captain’s room without permission.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement.

“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Crown Resorts issued a statement.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli has denounced the ‘absolute invasion’ of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in the public domain.

In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings

Advertisement

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he wrote further.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 02:37:57 pm
Next Story

Election bodies expect social media sites to proactively flag fake news: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News