Hotel issues apology, sacks employee who captured footage of Virat Kohli’s room

Crown Perth, the hotel the Indian men’s cricket team were in during their stay for the match against South Africa, have issued an apology following Virat Kohli shared a video captured by one of their contractors while accessing the former India captain’s room without permission.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement.

“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Crown Resorts issued a statement. Crown Resorts issued a statement.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel said in a statement.

“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli has denounced the ‘absolute invasion’ of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in the public domain.

In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings

Advertisement

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he wrote further.