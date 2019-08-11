Watch: Hotel corridor turns into 22-yard strip for Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has found his form back in the last T20I against West Indies and now he is aiming at encashing the opportunity in ODIs. With the first ODI has already washed out, Rishabh Pant is getting impatient for the second ODI to start. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has posted a video on his Instagram account where he along with Kuldeep Yadav is playing cricket in the hotel corridor ahead of second ODI against West Indies on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav is seen bowling his left-arm spin in the hotel corridor and Rishabh Pant with his wicketkeeping gloves on, keeping the turning ball. Pant shared this video saying, “Where ? When ? What ? Who ? …. No sorry … I only know the “WHY”

India and West Indies go into the 2nd ODI of the bilateral series with one eye on the sky in Trinidad and another on possible squad combinations. The first match of the series in Guyana was abandoned because of inclement weather last Thursday after just 13 overs. The third and final match of the series is scheduled to be held in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant got two records to his name with his unbeaten knock of 65 in the third and final T20I against West Indies on Augusta 6. Pant became the first Indian batsman to register two T20I half-centuries before turning 22. The wicketkeeper-batsman’s 42-ball 65 is also the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in T20I cricket. The previous highest was 56 scored by MS Dhoni against England in 2017 at Bengaluru.