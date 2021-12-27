‘Hot Spot’s hopeless’: Miffed Marcus Harris slams technology on Day 2 of Ashes 2021

Opener Marcus Harris scored a gutsy knock of 76 in the third Ashes Test at the MCG on Monday. However, the Australian opener was visibly unimpressed during his knock when he was adjudged lbw for 36 of Ben Stokes by umpire Paul Reiffel.

While Harris immediately decided to go up for the review, but Hot Spot technology showed nothing on his bat.

Harris could heave a sigh of relief when Snicko registered a massive spike as the ball passed his bat and he was saved.

The mechanism of Hot Spot technology is built around using infra-red cameras to measure heat generated by friction caused by the contact of different objects. However, on Harris’ decision, it failed to find any evidence.

Moments later, Harris was caught on the stump mic telling Ben Stokes what he thought about the Hot Spot.

“I wasn’t like 100 percent sure, but I had a big mark on my bat,” Harris told Ben Stokes.

“I thought it might have clipped both pads and maybe a little inside edge.

“Hot Spot’s f***ing hopeless.”

Marcus Harris telling it how it is 😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/W73KLAbZyc — Dean Messiter (@truck1984) December 27, 2021

Kerry O’Keeffe, in the commentary box, saw the lighter side of things and said: “I don’t think he’ll get a consultancy role with Hot Spot.”

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0, which means England needs to win all three remaining matches to regain the Ashes.