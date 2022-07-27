scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘Hopefully, I’ll go big in the third match’: Shubman Gill aims for ton in final ODI

Shubman Gill missed out on getting the big scores in the first two games of the ODI series.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 27, 2022 12:10:24 am
India's Shubman Gill hits a six from the bowling of West Indies' Gudakesh Motie. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Shubman Gill, opening the innings with Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series against West Indies has grabbed his opportunities notching up scores of 64 and 43 in the first two ODIs against WI.

Gill has shown the ability to read the surface and situation of the match and adapt accordingly.

However, in both of his knocks at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Punjab batsman has missed out on getting the big scores and before the final match of the series, the 21-year-old acknowledged that this aspect is something that he is aiming to improve upon.

“My two knocks have given me a boost in confidence. Hopefully, I’ll go big in the 3rd match and that will be possible by converting the 40s and 50s into a big score,” Gill said addressing the media.

“The think tank has backed me to open and I am happy to deliver the goods. I felt good that they gave me the opportunity to open but unfortunately I could not convert it to 100,” he added.

“I have loved opening with skipper Shikhar Dhawan. He is someone from whom I learn a lot. The surfaces have been quite good and the ball is coming on pretty nicely but it’s a bit harder to score once the ball gets old. We did really well chasing 300-odd runs in the second ODI,” he said.

Gill, who has previously played under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid in the U-19 World Cup, spoke about his interactions with the Indian legend and said, “I have a lot of interactions with coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour. Vikram sir gives my inputs on my technique. Rahul sir gives advice on tackling conditions.”

“The series could have gone either way as both the matches were very close. From a team’s point of view we will be looking to win the last game and finish on a high,” he concluded.

