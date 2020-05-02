R Ashwin hopes T20 leagues won’t dominate international cricket after pandemic

Ashwin said he does not see cricket resuming anytime soon. (File Photo/BCCI) Ashwin said he does not see cricket resuming anytime soon. (File Photo/BCCI)

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t want a post-Covid-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket.

The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on Saturday he forsees another “purple patch” for him in the traditional format, provided his body holds. He also outrightly rejected the four-day proposal.

“I really do hope that this (pandemic) does not transpire into something where you have more leagues and not much of international cricket because the borders are closed,” Ashwin said during a videocast with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo.

With the Covid-19 pandemic yet to subside, Ashwin doesn’t see cricket resuming anytime soon.

“I think we are still some distance away. In terms of the health of world cricket I think it is going to take longer than what people might assume.

“So, that’s an imminent possibility, but I don’t know what the further future has in store.”

He calls himself a “hardened” T20 cricketer but it is the five-day format in which he has tasted maximum success. And he is far from being done in the game’s long form.

“If my body is in great space, I think Test cricket I just have another streak of great purple patch I am looking at.”

“I believe I am a hardened professional in T20 cricket, and good at what I do. Wherever I play I will be able to deliver, with the experience that I have got and the courage that I have.”

He said the ICC’s plans to trim Test cricket by a day doesn’t excite him.

“The thought of four-day cricket doesn’t really excite me. I am a spinner and if you take a day out, I dont know if it’s going to be healthy, you are taking out a very fascinating aspect of the game,” Ashwin said.

Asked about Indian cricket, he said, “The current state of Indian cricket is as healthy as it can be. Hope we can pick it up from where we had left once sport resumes.”

