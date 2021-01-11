scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Hope all of us realize importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin: Sourav Ganguly

The trio of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin navigated through a hostile Australian bowling attack on the final day to snatch a remarkable draw against the home team.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 4:35:42 pm
ind vs ausBCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was released from hospital on Thursday, hailed India's draw in the 3rd Test. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday lauded the efforts of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin in saving the third Test against Australia and urged the Indian team to go for a series win.

“Hope all of us realise the importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin in cricket teams…batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don’t come just like that,” Ganguly tweeted.

“..well fought India..time to win the series @bcci,” he wrote.

Chasing a herculean target of 407, Pant (97) and Pujara (77) played brilliantly to give India hope of an unlikely win. After the dismissal of the duo, Ashwin (39 not out off 128 balls) and Hanuma Vihari (23 not out off 161) saw through the last session to save the Test and pull off a draw.

The series is locked at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, starting Friday.

