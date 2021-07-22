scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Hong Kong captain Aizaz Khan, who played against India in Asia Cup, arrested for alleged insurance scam

Aizaz Khan had accounted for Shardul Thakur's wicket when India and Hong Kong had met in the group stages of the 2018 Asia Cup.

By: Sports Desk |
July 22, 2021 1:59:20 pm
Aizaz Khan is congratulated by Hong Kong teammates (File Photo/ICC)

Hong Kong men’s cricket team captain Aizaz Khan has been arrested by police in connection with a suspected HK$3 million (US$386,104) insurance scam after he was found to have continued playing matches despite claiming he was injured in a traffic accident and unable to work, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Police said the 28-year-old was taken away from his public housing flat in Chai Wan shortly after daybreak on Tuesday. Officers from the commercial crime bureau began investigating the case after receiving a report from an insurance company in June, the report stated.

Aizaz Khan was appointed as the skipper of the Hong Kong side in the year 2019.

In 2018, he played against India in the Asia Cup, as India won the match by 26 runs. Aizaz Khan had accounted for Shardul Thakur’s wicket in the match. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, had gone on to win the Asia Cup title.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

East Bengal-Investor row: Supporters clash near club tent; five injured
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 22: Latest News