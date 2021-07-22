Hong Kong captain Aizaz Khan, who played against India in Asia Cup, arrested for alleged insurance scam

Hong Kong men’s cricket team captain Aizaz Khan has been arrested by police in connection with a suspected HK$3 million (US$386,104) insurance scam after he was found to have continued playing matches despite claiming he was injured in a traffic accident and unable to work, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Police said the 28-year-old was taken away from his public housing flat in Chai Wan shortly after daybreak on Tuesday. Officers from the commercial crime bureau began investigating the case after receiving a report from an insurance company in June, the report stated.

Aizaz Khan was appointed as the skipper of the Hong Kong side in the year 2019.

In 2018, he played against India in the Asia Cup, as India won the match by 26 runs. Aizaz Khan had accounted for Shardul Thakur’s wicket in the match. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, had gone on to win the Asia Cup title.