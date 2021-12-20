Hit-Wicket: Watch how Jos Buttler’s battling knock ended in heartbreaking fashion

England's Jos Buttler steps back to play ball just before he puts himself out, hit wicket, against Australia during the fifth day of their Ashes cricket Test match in Adelaide. (AP)

Jos Buttler’s defiant knock went in vain as England were bowled out for 192 in the final session, chasing a daunting victory target of 468, of the day-night second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. The hosts go 2-0 up in the ongoing five-match series. Chris Woakes’ 44 was the highest individual score in England’s abject second innings batting display, while Jos Buttler frustrated Australia for a while with a dogged 26.

Buttler batted 207 balls and knocked AB de Villiers off the podium in terms of the slowest recorded Test innings of more than 200 balls. It was Butler’s longest Ashes innings and the second-longest of his entire Test career came to an agonising halt at the start of the final session.

What a way to end an epic innings! 😲 That’s the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Buttler rallied from his first-innings duck and a trio of dropped catches, adding 61 from 190 balls with the more free-flowing Chris Woakes for the seventh wicket to keep England dreaming of a great escape.

But those hopes faded once Woakes was bowled by Richardson midway through the second session, dipped further when Ollie Robinson (8 off 39) fell to Nathan Lyon (2-55) shortly before tea and were all-but eliminated when Buttler knocked off his bails while deep in his crease.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5-42.

The third Test begins in Melbourne on Sunday.