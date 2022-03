History for Bangladesh with 1st ODI series win in South Africa

Bangladesh clinched its first one-day series in South Africa with a convincing nine-wicket win in the deciding game on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the series 2-1 after bowling South Africa out for 154 and then providing an even more compelling batting performance to reach 156-1 in only 26.3 overs.

Truly remarkable performance by Bangladesh, nobody would’ve even thought that Bangladesh is gonna win the series vs South Africa that too in their backyard but they really did it.

CONGRATULATIONS @BCBtigers 🎉👏pic.twitter.com/ldAmZs6EXV — Hamza۞ (@hamzasmalik_) March 23, 2022

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was 87 not out to see his team home and to history at SuperSport Park. Bangladesh had broken new ground by winning its first ODI against South Africa in South Africa in the series’ first game.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed put Bangladesh on course in the decider with his 5-35 to rip the heart out of South Africa’s batting, where opener Janneman Malan top-scored for the home team with 39.

Tamim and Litton Das (48) put on a 127-run opening stand that ensured Bangladesh would win.

Das’ exit just before his half-century made little difference and the experienced Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) slapped a square cut for four off South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to seal the victory.

✅ Player of the Series Taskin Ahmed was outstanding throughout the series🔥#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/sdPvPhECnL — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) March 23, 2022

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Allan Donald are both South African. Domingo is a former South Africa coach and Donald was one of South Africa’s best fast bowlers.