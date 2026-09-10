Historic one-off India vs Japan T20I sold out: Japan Cricket Association

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The one-off T20I match between Japan and India, set to be played on September 22 have been officially sold out, the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) announced on Thursday. The match is set to be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup and will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.
“Tickets for this historic match are sold out! Japan 🇯🇵 and India 🇮🇳 will face off for the first time ever on the international cricket stage! Thank you for all your support for this historic match at Sano International Cricket Stadium!,” JCA said in an X post.
Earlier this month, the BCCI and JCA stated that the match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, “taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036”.
歴史的な一戦のチケットは完売しました！🏏🎉
日本 🇯🇵 とインド 🇮🇳 が、国際クリケットの舞台で史上初対戦！
佐野国際クリケット場で行われる歴史的な一戦に、たくさんのご声援ありがとうございます！
2026年9月22日 — 13:00時間#japancricket #クリケット #india #JPNvIND #SuzukiCup pic.twitter.com/oD8ezAXwK4
— 一般社団法人 日本クリケット協会｜ JCA Japan Cricket Association (@CricketJapan) September 10, 2026
This will be the first time that the two countries will face each other in senior international cricket. While the bilateral one-off T20I will be between the two men’s teams, the women’s teams face each other in the 2026 Asian Games in the quarterfinals on September 18. The men’s teams could face each other again during the Asiad if Japan to get through the preliminary stage. Those matches will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, a city in the Aichi Prefecture which is situated to the south of Tochigi Prefecture.
“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had said.
“The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth. The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.