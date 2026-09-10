Historic one-off India vs Japan T20I sold out: Japan Cricket Association

The one-off T20I match between Japan and India, set to be played on September 22 have been officially sold out, the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) announced on Thursday. The match is set to be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup and will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

“Tickets for this historic match are sold out! Japan 🇯🇵 and India 🇮🇳 will face off for the first time ever on the international cricket stage! Thank you for all your support for this historic match at Sano International Cricket Stadium!,” JCA said in an X post.

Earlier this month, the BCCI and JCA stated that the match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, “taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036”.