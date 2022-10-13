scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

His credentials are unquestionable, ticks all boxes: Ravi Shastri on Roger Binny becoming new BCCI president

Binny, the Karnataka Cricket Association president, is set to become the new chief “unopposed” next Tuesday, when the BCCI elections are scheduled to be held.

Roger binny BCCI, Ravi Shastri, Sorav GangulyRoger Binny with Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. (PTI/FILE)

Calling him a man of ‘unquestionable integrity and character’, Ravi Shastri said he is ‘extremely happy’ to see his 1983 World Cup-winning teammate, Roger Binny, emerging as the sole candidate to replace former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the cricket board president.

Binny, the Karnataka Cricket Association president, is set to become the new chief “unopposed” next Tuesday, when the BCCI elections are scheduled to be held.

Speaking at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday, Shastri said: “I am extremely happy because it’s a World Cup winner who is the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI. His credentials are unquestionable, you look at his integrity, his character as a performer for India and he is a World Cup winner. He’s got all the boxes ticked to become the president of the BCCI.”

The former India coach said Binny will ensure ‘cricketers’ interest remains paramount’ even at the grassroots level.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

“Being a cricketer himself, he will ensure that the interest of cricketers is paramount, not the ‘A’ tier that will sustain itself, but the grassroot level. Primarily, domestic cricket. It has been given a lot of attention to, but can be given a lot more attention,” he said. “Then there’s women’s cricket that’s taking off across the globe. We are not far away from winning a (women’s) World Cup. That will trigger something special in this country. He will keep an eye on all that cricketing matters.”

The BCCI election is expected to be a formality since none of the office-bearers’ posts have more than one nomination on the first day of filing the papers. While Binny is set to become the president, Jay Shah is likely to continue as secretary while Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shellar is expected to become the treasurer.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:36:59 am
Next Story

Rakul Preet Singh publicly asks brother why he ‘confirmed’ her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘Mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 13: Latest News