Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma passes away

Twenty-eight-year-old Himachal Pradesh cricketer Sidharth Sharma has died following a multiple organ failure in a hospital in Vadodara on Thursday.

The medium pacer was admitted to the hospital on January 2, a day before Himachal Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, after he complained about not being able to urinate for two days.

IPL chairman and former HPCA president Arun Dhumal said ‘words are not enough to describe what we feel’ following the news on Friday.

“He succumbed to a multiple organ failure on Thursday. He was airlifted to Chandigarh on Friday and was later cremated at his hometown in Una. He was admitted after he complained about a urinal infection. However, the condition deteriorated significantly and was put on a ventilator. He passed away yesterday evening,” Dhumal told The Indian Express.

“He had good potential and played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh’s Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph last year. We’ll do everything we can in our capacity to make sure his family has been taken care of,” added Dhumal.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, wrote on Twitter: “I am shocked by the demise of Sidharth Sharma, a talented fast bowler of Himachal Pradesh cricket team. Sidharth was a promising player, team spirit was his speciality. His death is a great loss to cricket. May god give strength to the family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

हिमाचल प्रदेश क्रिकेट टीम के प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ी, तेज़ गेंदबाज़ सिद्धार्थ शर्मा जी के निधन से स्तब्ध हूँ। सिद्धार्थ एक होनहार खिलाड़ी थे, साथ ही टीम भावना भी उनकी विशेषता थी। उनका निधन क्रिकेट की बड़ी क्षति है। ईश्वर परिजनों को संबल दे यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे। ॐ शांति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QeKWekI4YP — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 13, 2023

HPCA secretary Avnish Parmar has said the state unit is still waiting for the official report from the doctors. “We’ve been told that he died due to multiple organ failure, but the reason for that is still unknown. We are waiting for the official reports. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone,” said Parmar.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the shocking news as the official CMO account tweeted: “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the demise of Sidharth Sharma, a member of Himachal’s Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team and the state’s star fast bowler. The Chief Minister has expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families.”

Sharma had played six first-class matches for Himachal Pradesh and bagged 25 wickets. His maiden five-wicket haul has come against Bengal in the ongoing season at Eden Gardens, where he racked up figures of 5/69 & 2/53. In the two Ranji Trophy matches, he has bagged 12 wickets.

Sharma made his first-class debut against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season. He had also played six List A and one T20 for Himachal Pradesh.