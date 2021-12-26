Himachal Pradesh create history, win Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubham Arora’s unbeaten knock of 136 (131 balls; 13×4, 1×6) helped Himachal Pradesh to beat Tamil Nadu to clinch their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title in Jaipur on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan won the toss and put Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu to bat.

Himachal Pradesh seamers made the most of the early seam movement and left Tamil Nadu reeling at 40-4 . Baba Aprajith (2), Narayan Jagadeesan (9), R Sai Kishore (18) and Murugan Ashwin (7) fell cheaply.

Thereafter, skipper Dinesh Karthik (116 off 103 balls; 8×4, 7×6) along with Baba Indrajith put on 202-run for the fifth wicket and steered Tamil Nadu to a good total.

Shahrukh Khan (42 off 21 balls; 3×3, 3×6) and Vijay Shankar (22 off 16 balls; 1×4, 1×6) provided the perfect flourish and Tamil Nadu posted 314 runs.

For Himachal Pradesh Pankaj Jaswal (4/59), and Rishi Dhawan (3/62) were the main wicket-takers.

Chasing the target, Himachal Pradesh opener Prashant Chopra (21 off 26 balls; 2×4) and Shubham Arora gave their team a flying start.

With Himachal 299/4 in 47.3 overs, and needing 16 off 15 balls, bad light suspended play at 5pm, before Himachal were declared winners under the VJD Method.

After opting to field on a flat Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rishi Dhawan took another fine call in sending Amit Kumar ahead of him, as the skipper chose to play the role of a finisher.

The move paid dividends as the left-right combination of Arora and Amit (74 from 79 balls; 6×4) added 148 for the fourth wicket in a match-winning partnership.

Brief Scores

Tamil Nadu: 314 all out in 49.4 overs (Dinesh Karthik 116, Baba Indrajith 80, Shahrukh Khan 42; Pankaj Jaswal 4/59, Rishi Dhawan 3/62) lost to Himachal Pradesh 299/4; 47.3 overs (Shubham Arora 136 not out, Amit Kumar 74, Rishi Dhawan 42 not out) by 11 runs (VJD Method after bad light suspended play)