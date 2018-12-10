Hills or Flats: Big Bash League to replace coin toss with bat flip

The toss of a coin has been a part of international cricket since the very first Test, between England and Australia in 1877. In Test cricket, the coin is flipped by the captain representing the home team and the visiting skipper makes the call. But in recent times its relevance has been questioned with an unfair advantage to the host teams being the main criteria. However, the Big Bash League (BBL) has gone one step ahead and decided that a bat flip will replace the coin toss. The BBL has a reputation for innovation, but the move to introduce the “hills” or “flats” will surely irk the purists.

Cricket Australia’s head of the Big Bash League, Kim McConnie, spoke to abc.net and said, “For me, it’s a great moment which reflects what BBL is about.” However, there have been perpetual concerns of this form of toss as hills remains the likely call as the bat has the natural tendency to rest with the flats side on the ground. Dismissing concerns McConnie said, “You’d be surprised at the science that’s gone into this. It is a specially weighted bat to make sure that it is 50-50. I’ve got it from great authority at our [bat maker] Kookaburra friends that this is a tested and weighted bat to deliver that equity.”

When asked if the move will face a backlash, McConnie seemed confident and answered, “Some people don’t like change but I’d also challenge people to say when was the last time anyone watched the coin toss or really focused on it to a great extent?” she said.

“Now we are making it much more relevant to families, we are creating a moment which is much more fitting with kids,” she added.

Viewers can witness the first bat flip toss on December 19 when Brisbane Heat’s Chris Lynn conducts the flip toss against Adelaide Strikers in the BBL season opener.

Australia’s Big Bash League returns for its eighth edition. The league stage is set to end on February 10 and the final will be held a week later on February 17.