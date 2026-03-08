What is the highest team score in T20 World Cup finals?

After a month-long extravaganza across two nations, the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will culminate with an evenly-poised final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. India will be stepping out to become the first team to defend the world T20 title and extend their dominance in the format with a third title while Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are aiming for their first ever triumph.

What awaits India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad is a potential belter, with a lot of runs to be had, as has been the usual norm at this venue. In the six previous matches on the ground this World Cup, the lowest first-innings score was 175. The pitch allotted for the final is strip No. 6, last used during the first match here between South Africa and Canada, where the Proteas racked up a staggering 213 for five.