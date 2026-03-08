What is the highest team score in T20 World Cup finals?

T20 World Cup 2026: Ahead of the India vs New Zealand final in Ahmedabad, here's a look at the highest scores in T20 World Cup finals over the years.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readMar 8, 2026 08:58 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: India hold the record for the highest team score in T20 World Cup finals. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup 2026: India hold the record for the highest team score in T20 World Cup finals. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a month-long extravaganza across two nations, the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will culminate with an evenly-poised final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. India will be stepping out to become the first team to defend the world T20 title and extend their dominance in the format with a third title while Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are aiming for their first ever triumph.

What awaits India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad is a potential belter, with a lot of runs to be had, as has been the usual norm at this venue. In the six previous matches on the ground this World Cup, the lowest first-innings score was 175. The pitch allotted for the final is strip No. 6, last used during the first match here between South Africa and Canada, where the Proteas racked up a staggering 213 for five.

ALSO READ | Why the Ahmedabad pitch could be the biggest x-factor in the T20 World Cup fina

Pressure at the world stage has usually meant average scores in knockout games at the T20 World Cup, although both India and New Zealand flipped the norms with blinding batting performances in their respective semi-finals. With a mixed-soil pitch with more red soil than black on offer for Sunday, India and New Zealand are in with a chance to rewrite the finals record. At a high-scoring, they will inevitably need to.

What is the highest team score in T20 World Cup final?

Over the years, the T20 World Cup finals pressure has meant that high scores have not been frequented that often. Interestingly, India hold the record for the highest team score in a World Cup final, having racked up a 176-run total in Barbados during the 2024 clash against South Africa. The total proved to be just above par with South Africa suffering a seven-run defeat. New Zealand are the only side to record a 170-plus total batting first in the final. In the 2021 final, the Kiwis posted 172/4 in Dubai before Australia comfortably chased down the score in 19 overs to lift their maiden crown.

India are the only side to record two 150-plus team scores in finals, having won the inaugural edition by five runs over Pakistan in Johannesburg with a 157-run total.

Team Score Inns Result Opposition Ground Start Date
India 176/7 1 won v South Africa Bridgetown 29 Jun 2024
Australia 173/2 2 won v New Zealand Dubai 14 Nov 2021
New Zealand 172/4 1 lost v Australia Dubai 14 Nov 2021
South Africa 169/8 2 lost v India Bridgetown 29 Jun 2024
West Indies 161/6 2 won v England Eden Gardens 3 Apr 2016
India 157/5 1 won v Pakistan Johannesburg 24 Sep 2007
England 155/9 1 lost v West Indies Eden Gardens 3 Apr 2016
Pakistan 152 2 lost v India Johannesburg 24 Sep 2007

What is the highest T20I team score in Ahmedabad?

The lowest first-innings score in Ahmedabad in this World Cup has stood at 175 ahead of the final, with South Africa racking up the highest score of 213 for four against Canada in the first game here which was played on the same pitch that will be used for the final on Sunday.  Interestingly, the highest team score in Ahmedabad was recorded by India against New Zealand three years ago — 234/4 — with Shubman Gill recording his career-best 126 not out. More recently, India also smashed 231 for five against South Africa at the venue in December 2025.

Highest T20I scores in Ahmedabad

234/4 – India vs New Zealand, 2023

231/5 – India vs South Africa, 2025

224/2 – India vs England, 2021

213/4 – South Africa vs Canada, 2026

201/8 – South Africa vs India, 2026

 

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 08: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments