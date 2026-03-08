What is the highest score by an India batter in a T20 World Cup final?

Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup final: By all means, a high-scoring World Cup final is simmering at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India and New Zealand lock horns in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

FOLLOW LIVE: IND VS NZ T20 WORLD CUP FINAL UPDATES

With a belter of a pitch on offer, both India and New Zealand may need to produce their belligerent bests, smashing previous bests on their way to lift the crown tonight. Except that tall scores have not been frequented as much in the nine previous finals of the T20 World Cup, neither individually nor by a team.