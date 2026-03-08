What is the highest score by an India batter in a T20 World Cup final?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup final: By all means, a high-scoring World Cup final is simmering at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India and New Zealand lock horns in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.
With a belter of a pitch on offer, both India and New Zealand may need to produce their belligerent bests, smashing previous bests on their way to lift the crown tonight. Except that tall scores have not been frequented as much in the nine previous finals of the T20 World Cup, neither individually nor by a team.
To date, the highest-ever team score in a World Cup final is the 176-run total India managed in the last World Cup in Barbados, edging out South Africa by seven runs. A 170-plus total has only been twice before that in a final, during the 2021 edition, when Australia gunned down a 172-run total posted by the Kiwis.
No batter has ever recorded a hundred in a T20 World Cup final, as yet. The highest individual score in a World Cup final is shared by former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels and former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Samuels played a match-winning unbeaten 85 during the 2016 final against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, four years after having powered the Windies to their first title with a 56-ball 78 in the 2012 final against Sri Lanka. Williamson’s 48-ball 85, however, went in vain as Australia romped home by eight wickets on the back of Mitchell Marsh’s 77 not out in 2021.
What is the highest score by an Indian in T20 World Cup final?
Interestingly, only two Indians have recorded half-centuries in a T20 World Cup final. Current India head coach Gautam Gambhir had etched a match-winning 75 in the inaugural final against Pakistan.
|Player
|Runs
|SR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Marlon Samuels (WI)
|85*
|128.78
|v England
|Eden Gardens
|3 Apr 2016
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|85
|177.08
|v Australia
|Dubai (DICS)
|14 Nov 2021
|Marlon Samuels (WI)
|78
|139.28
|v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|7 Oct 2012
|MR Marsh (AUS)
|77*
|154
|v New Zealand
|Dubai (DICS)
|14 Nov 2021
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|77
|132.75
|v Sri Lanka
|Mirpur
|6 Apr 2014
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|76
|128.81
|v South Africa
|Bridgetown
|29 Jun 2024
|Gautam Gambhir (IND)
|75
|138.88
|v Pakistan
|Johannesburg
|24 Sep 2007
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|64*
|123.07
|v Pakistan
|Lord’s
|21 Jun 2009
|Craig Kieswetter (ENG)
|63
|128.57
|v Australia
|Bridgetown
|16 May 2010
Virat Kohli bettered Gambhir with his 77 in the 2014 final that India lost to Sri Lanka. 10 years later in 2024, Kohli redeemed himself with a Player of the Match performance in Barbados, leading India to an eventual seven-run victory with his 76 off 59 deliveries against South Africa.
