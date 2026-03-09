‘High risk, high reward’: Gautam Gambhir reveals mantra behind India’s T20 World Cup triumph

India outclassed New Zealand by an enormous 96 runs victory on Sunday in the final of the T20 World Cup to bag the title for the second consecutive edition and third time overall. The achievement held great personal meaning for the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who became the first individual to have both played and coached a T20 World Cup-winning side, having helped India to lift the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy in 2007.

Reflecting on the mantra of his T20I side after the final, Gambhir said: “The plan was very simple. I always believe that high risk, high reward is the only way to play a T20 format, and you don’t fear losing a game of cricket to win one.”