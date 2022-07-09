‘He’s the wall, you can’t get past that’: Jos Buttler chooses Rahul Dravid to bat for his life

“If your life was on the line, who would you choose to bat for you?”

It’s a question Test cricket purists often throw at each other. We all have our choices, some more obvious than the others. The newly appointed England white ball captain, Jos Buttler went with the safest option in that regard.

“Rahul Dravid,” he said in a Rajasthan Royals video from IPL 2022 that resurfaced recently, with Ravichandran Ashwin asking the question to his teammate in pink and blue.

“He’s the wall, you can’t get past that. He’d bat all day.”

Ashwin then responds by telling the English opener he would share this answer with his India head coach, to which the latter responds, “Yeah let him know.”

Buttler is currently leading England in the three-match home T20I series against India. The hosts lost the first match to the Rohit Sharma led side by 50 runs and Buttler was clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off his first ball. The Englishman was adjourned as the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2022 for scoring 863 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate almost touching 150. The 31-year old also scored 248 runs for England in the three ODI series and was named as Eoin Morgan’s replacement to lead the England ODI and T20I team in June.

The talismanic keeper-batter wasn’t the only one in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room who named Dravid as their ‘bat for me with my life on the line’ choice. The RR head coach, Kumar Sangakkara also named the former India captain when asked the same by Lasith Malinga.

“You know he’s unbelievable in that role,” the 44-year old said.

“The wall. There’s a reason for that name.”