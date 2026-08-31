‘He’s still young, guys’: Ab de Villiers on Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis is one of the most anticipated South African cricketers coming up. But his performances have been inconsistent over the years. There have been innings where he shook the opposition with his power-hitting, and there have also been knocks where, under pressure, he opted to play questionable shots, which put his side under more pressure.

Former South African batting legend AB de Villiers said that he is still in his 20s and his best is yet to come.

“I work a little bit with him (Dewald Brevis) in my off time. He’s still young, guys. I think a lot of people look at him like he’s almost past his best. He’s still early 20s. There’s a lot of cricket left for that young man.”