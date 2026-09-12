‘He’s fine, nothing to worry,’ says Navdeep Saini on Ishan Kishan’s injury scare

Navdeep Saini has reassured Indian fans that Ishan Kishan is doing alright, after a fierce bouncer from the pacer gave the Indian batter a major injury scare. Kishan appeared to suffer a lower-back niggle during India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Ducking awkwardly to evade a steep bouncer from Saini — drafted in by the team management as a net bowler — Kishan felt discomfort in his back and had to abandon his net session. The left-hander spent the rest of the session under the observation of team physio Kamlesh Jain.

However, Saini said he checked in with the batter after the session, wherein he was informed the issue was not serious. “Me and Ishan have played together for quite a while. We know each other very well. I know his weaknesses, so I thought of exploiting it with a short ball. He couldn’t play it. I walked up to him later and asked him how he is doing. He said he is doing fine, so there is nothing to worry about,” Saini said.

Kishan has been a mainstay of India’s T20I top order since his recall to the side in January this year. At the 2026 T20 World Cup, he finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer, and fourth overall, with 317 runs at 35.22 and 193.92. He carried that form into India’s following assignments. In India’s last T20I adventure against Zimbabwe, he was the second-highest run-getter with 145 runs.

Kishan’s rich vein of form hasn’t been confined to one format, either. He is coming into this series on the back of leading East Zone to their first Duleep Trophy in 13 years, where he top scored with 409 runs — 350 of those coming in the final against South Zone alone. Given his standing as one of the first names on the team sheet, any potential injury would be a significant concern for the Indian management, but Saini sounded confident his former teammate would be just fine for the first of the three-match series on Sunday, September 13.