Monday, Nov 21, 2022

‘He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle’: Virat Kohli posts Instagram story on MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli posted a picture of a water bottle, with MS Dhoni's image on it.

MS dhoni, Virat Kohli, Dhoni-KohliDhoni and Kohli shared a visibly comfortable equation even after the latter took over the leader’s mantle and both spoke highly of each other. (FILE)

Over the period of time, Virat Kohli has expressed his fondness for MS Dhoni and the “friendship and belief” that he has got from the talismanic senior.

On Monday, Kohli shared a picture of a water bottle, with Dhoni’s image on it.

“He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Dhoni and Kohli shared a visibly comfortable equation even after the latter took over the leader’s mantle and both spoke highly of each other.

Earlier this year, during the Asia Cup press confrernce, Kohli has said how Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him when he announced his Test captaincy resignation.
MS Dhoni Kohli Virat Kohli shared a Instagram story on MS Dhoni (Screengrab)

“When you respect for someone and that’s genuine, then it looks like that because there is a sense of security on both sides. Neither does he need anything from me or nor do i need anything from him. I was never insecure of him, and neither was he,” Kohli added.

On Dhoni’s birthday, Kohli had penned a heartfelt post saying, being his “trusted deputy” was the most enjoyable and exciting period of his career.

“Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career,” Kohli had wrote on his social media accounts.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 02:01:00 pm
