‘He’s due for a big one’: Brett Lee predicts a hundred from Steve Smith in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee said he is hopeful of big innings from Steve Smith and predicted a 100 will come in the third or the fourth Test. “B good opportunity to speak about Stephen Smith. He is a standout batsman in the first Test in Nagpur. He was probably the one that looked the most determined and I guess gritty to get through the hard overs.”

Talking about the kind of form Smith has come off, Lee said, “I’m expecting a big one from Steven Smith, maybe 100 in this next Test, or the one after because I think that he’s coming off some really, really good form. He found his feet a little bit in the first Test match even though he didn’t get any big scores. But once again, I actually believe he’s due for a big one.”

In terms of their squad composition, a lot has changed with Pat Cummins back in Australia to be with his ailing mother. Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood and David Warner too are back home. Steve Smith will lead the side. The visitors could not be faulted for the amount of effort they are putting in to stage a comeback in the series.

Smith scored 37 and 25 in Nagpur Test, while in Delhi he got out for a duck and 9 in the second innings. Adding further to his prediction, Lee also said,” So hopefully for Australia, they pay off the positive momentum that Steve Smith brings to the team. As I mentioned, coming off a bit of a purple patch back in Australia, fresh off the BBL with a wonderful series, and just the way he’s looking at the nets but also to the way he is looked at the middle in very tough conditions. Watch out for Steven Smith. He’s due for a big one hopefully for Australia.”

The curators at Indore’s Holkar stadium have decided to go with the black soil, which usually doesn’t offer as much turn and bounce compared to red soil tracks. Australia, have got a lot of time to reflect on their defeats in Nagpur and Delhi. The debacle in Delhi, where they effectively lost the game in session, should hurt more.