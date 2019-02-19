Herschelle Gibbs picks his contenders for the 2019 World Cup

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has picked India and England as his strong contenders to life the World Cup title in June. The tournament begins from May 30 and will be played in England and Wales. While India will be looking for their third title – after success in 1983 (under Kapil Dev’s captaincy) and 2011 (under MS Dhoni); England are hoping to pick up their first silverware.

Currently, England are the top-ranked ODI side in the world and considered as favourites by many.

He, however, couldn’t shortlist the other two semifinalist predictions. He picked India and England as expected standout performers for the 2019 World Cup. He reckons that a lot will depend on the weather conditions in England and that the bowling attacks will play a large part through the tournament.

“It is always wide open. The two standout contenders will be England and India. But, who is going to make the other two places for the semi-finals? It is difficult to say. A lot depends on the weather in England. The bowling attacks will all play a part (in the tournament),” the 44-year-old said on Monday.

When asked to comment on South Africa’s World Cup hopes who will be heading to the showpiece event without AB de Villiers, Gibbs tipped Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to play a key role. He also stated that the absence of an all-rounder could make the difference.

“We (South Africa) are always up there irrespective of ABD. We have got Faf (Du Plessis) and Quinton de Kock. The only issue for South Africa is not having an all-rounder,” Gibbs added.