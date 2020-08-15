Here’s what MS Dhoni was busy doing before announcing retirement

MS Dhoni surprised the world by announcing retirement from International cricket on Saturday. Bidding goodbye to a glittering career, the 39-year old called it a day when he wrote on Instagram, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Deemed one of the most destructive finishers in limited-overs cricket, Dhoni led Team India to several glories. “It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game,” said Sourav Ganguly, the president of BCCI.

Before dropping the bomb on Saturday, Dhoni was busy doing the thing he loves. The CSK captain was in Chennai, where he arrived a day earlier to train for the upcoming Indian Premier League, scheduled to take place next month in the UAE. The former India captain was seen sweating it out in the six-day camp along with Suresh Raina and the rest. Raina also announced his retirement minutes after the Jharkhand cricketer.

Meanwhile…MS Dhoni practising at the Chepauk stadium this evening hours before he made his announcement on international retirement #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Z2oBTKY17q — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) August 15, 2020

Dhoni has also been the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League. He led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles since the tournament began. Under his captainship, Chennai became the first and only side to retain their IPL title in 2010-11, while finishing as runners-up on five other occasions.

